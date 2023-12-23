The Utah Utes will play the Northwestern Wildcats in the Las Vegas Bowl. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Utah vs. Northwestern?

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Utah 26, Northwestern 20

Utah 26, Northwestern 20 Utah has yet to lose a game it played as the moneyline favorite this season, going 6-0.

The Utes have played in four games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -275 or shorter and won each of them.

This season, Northwestern has been the underdog eight times and won four of those games.

The Wildcats are this season when entering a game as the underdog by +220 or more on the moneyline.

The Utes have an implied moneyline win probability of 73.3% in this contest.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Northwestern (+7)



Northwestern (+7) Utah has six wins in 12 games versus the spread this year.

The Utes have been favored by 7 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

In 10 games played Northwestern has recorded eight wins against the spread.

The Wildcats have an ATS record of 4-2 in their six games as an underdog of 7 points or more this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (43)



Over (43) This season, five of Utah's 12 games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 43 points.

In the Northwestern's 12 games this season, six have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 43.

The point total for the contest of 43 is 4.3 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Utah (24.5 points per game) and Northwestern (22.8 points per game).

Splits Tables

Utah

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.8 44.8 47.3 Implied Total AVG 27.9 28.7 26.8 ATS Record 6-6-0 4-3-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-7-0 2-5-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-0 5-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 0-1 1-3

Northwestern

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.3 42.4 44.5 Implied Total AVG 27.1 26.5 28 ATS Record 8-2-0 5-1-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 6-4-0 4-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-4 2-2 2-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.