For bracketology insights on Vanderbilt and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.

Want to bet on Vanderbilt's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Vanderbilt ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-1 0-0 NR NR 41

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Vanderbilt's best wins

Against the Fairfield Stags, a top 50 team in the RPI rankings, Vanderbilt captured its signature win of the season on November 12, a 73-70 home victory. Iyana Moore delivered a team-best 21 points with five rebounds and three assists in the contest against Fairfield.

Next best wins

51-39 on the road over Butler (No. 87/RPI) on December 7

77-74 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 96/RPI) on November 15

72-50 at home over Lipscomb (No. 124/RPI) on December 17

68-53 over Iowa State (No. 128/RPI) on November 24

68-64 over Northern Iowa (No. 137/RPI) on November 25

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Vanderbilt's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

The Commodores have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation based on the RPI (two).

Vanderbilt has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (four).

Against Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Commodores are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 45th-most wins.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Vanderbilt has drawn the 123rd-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

The Commodores have 18 games remaining on the schedule, with 15 contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and 15 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Vanderbilt has 18 games left to play this year, and two of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Vanderbilt's next game

Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Knights

Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Knights Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Vanderbilt games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.