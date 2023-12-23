Vanderbilt vs. Memphis December 23 Tickets & Start Time
The Memphis Tigers (6-2) will meet the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-5) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. This contest is available via CBS.
Vanderbilt vs. Memphis Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
Vanderbilt Players to Watch
- Ezra Manjon: 16.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Evan Taylor: 10.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Colin Smith: 8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tyrin Lawrence: 13.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Jason Rivera-Torres: 7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Memphis Players to Watch
- David Jones: 19 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jahvon Quinerly: 12 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaykwon Walton: 9.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Caleb Mills: 9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Malcolm Dandridge: 6.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK
Vanderbilt vs. Memphis Stat Comparison
|Memphis Rank
|Memphis AVG
|Vanderbilt AVG
|Vanderbilt Rank
|92nd
|79.5
|Points Scored
|70
|275th
|253rd
|74
|Points Allowed
|72.7
|222nd
|150th
|37.5
|Rebounds
|36.8
|185th
|189th
|9
|Off. Rebounds
|9
|189th
|127th
|8.1
|3pt Made
|7.9
|146th
|221st
|12.8
|Assists
|10.9
|320th
|281st
|13.3
|Turnovers
|10.7
|98th
