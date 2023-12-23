The No. 23 Memphis Tigers (9-2) are heavily favored (-18.5) to continue a four-game win streak when they host the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-7) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at FedExForum. The matchup airs on CBS. The matchup has an over/under of 150.5 points.

Vanderbilt vs. Memphis Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Memphis -18.5 150.5

Commodores Betting Records & Stats

Vanderbilt has played only one game this season that ended with a combined score higher than 150.5 points.

The average over/under for Vanderbilt's contests this season is 139.9, 10.6 fewer points than this game's point total.

So far this season, Vanderbilt has compiled a 3-8-0 record against the spread.

Memphis has put together a 5-4-0 ATS record this season compared to the 3-8-0 mark of Vanderbilt.

Vanderbilt vs. Memphis Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Memphis 6 66.7% 79.4 147.2 72.5 144.6 147.9 Vanderbilt 1 9.1% 67.8 147.2 72.1 144.6 141.1

Additional Vanderbilt Insights & Trends

The Commodores' 67.8 points per game are just 4.7 fewer points than the 72.5 the Tigers give up.

Vanderbilt is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when it scores more than 72.5 points.

Vanderbilt vs. Memphis Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Memphis 5-4-0 0-2 6-3-0 Vanderbilt 3-8-0 0-0 3-8-0

Vanderbilt vs. Memphis Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Memphis Vanderbilt 13-2 Home Record 14-6 7-5 Away Record 5-6 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-9-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-3-0 79.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.2 82 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.4 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-8-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

