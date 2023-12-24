Will Chigoziem Okonkwo Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
All of Chigoziem Okonkwo's stats can be found below.
In terms of season stats, Okonkwo has been targeted 63 times and has 43 catches for 395 yards (9.2 per reception) and zero TDs, plus two carries for six yards.
Chigoziem Okonkwo Injury Status: Questionable (DNP)
- Reported Injury: Illness
- The Titans have listed six other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Josh Whyle (questionable/knee): 9 Rec; 94 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- DeAndre Hopkins (LP/nir - rest): 59 Rec; 919 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs
- Trevon Wesco (questionable/shin): 1 Rec; 21 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Kyle Philips (out/hamstring): 13 Rec; 166 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Treylon Burks (DNP/illness): 12 Rec; 185 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (LP/hand): 28 Rec; 370 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
Week 16 Injury Reports
Titans vs. Seahawks Game Info
- Game Day: December 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Okonkwo 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|63
|43
|395
|184
|0
|9.2
Okonkwo Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Saints
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|4
|4
|35
|0
|Week 3
|@Browns
|4
|3
|7
|0
|Week 4
|Bengals
|3
|3
|29
|0
|Week 5
|@Colts
|9
|5
|33
|0
|Week 6
|Ravens
|4
|2
|18
|0
|Week 8
|Falcons
|5
|4
|23
|0
|Week 9
|@Steelers
|4
|3
|28
|0
|Week 10
|@Buccaneers
|6
|3
|27
|0
|Week 11
|@Jaguars
|2
|1
|6
|0
|Week 12
|Panthers
|5
|4
|45
|0
|Week 13
|Colts
|6
|3
|62
|0
|Week 14
|@Dolphins
|6
|5
|46
|0
|Week 15
|Texans
|3
|3
|36
|0
