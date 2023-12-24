Find out how each OVC team compares to the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.

1. Western Illinois

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 20-5

9-2 | 20-5 Overall Rank: 193rd

193rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 352nd

352nd Last Game: W 116-55 vs Cornell (IA)

Next Game

Opponent: @ SIU-Edwardsville

@ SIU-Edwardsville Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

2. Morehead State

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 16-10

5-6 | 16-10 Overall Rank: 214th

214th Strength of Schedule Rank: 90th

90th Last Game: W 83-28 vs Davis & Elkins

Next Game

Opponent: @ Southeast Missouri State

@ Southeast Missouri State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

3. Tennessee Tech

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 18-9

5-6 | 18-9 Overall Rank: 228th

228th Strength of Schedule Rank: 189th

189th Last Game: W 78-67 vs North Alabama

Next Game

Opponent: Little Rock

Little Rock Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 28

4. UT Martin

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 16-12

3-8 | 16-12 Overall Rank: 229th

229th Strength of Schedule Rank: 106th

106th Last Game: W 67-62 vs Arkansas State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Tennessee State

@ Tennessee State Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28

5. Little Rock

Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 15-14

1-10 | 15-14 Overall Rank: 238th

238th Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st

21st Last Game: W 63-52 vs Duquesne

Next Game

Opponent: @ Tennessee Tech

@ Tennessee Tech Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 28

6. Southern Indiana

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 11-15

5-5 | 11-15 Overall Rank: 267th

267th Strength of Schedule Rank: 171st

171st Last Game: W 86-37 vs Brescia

Next Game

Opponent: @ Southeast Missouri State

@ Southeast Missouri State Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on Friday, December 29

7. Southeast Missouri State

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 6-21

3-8 | 6-21 Overall Rank: 279th

279th Strength of Schedule Rank: 208th

208th Last Game: W 74-44 vs Evansville

Next Game

Opponent: Southern Indiana

Southern Indiana Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on Friday, December 29

8. Eastern Illinois

Current Record: 3-10 | Projected Record: 9-22

3-10 | 9-22 Overall Rank: 292nd

292nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 313th

313th Last Game: L 76-64 vs Wisconsin

Next Game

Opponent: @ SIU-Edwardsville

@ SIU-Edwardsville Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

9. SIU-Edwardsville

Current Record: 3-10 | Projected Record: 8-22

3-10 | 8-22 Overall Rank: 298th

298th Strength of Schedule Rank: 211th

211th Last Game: W 106-38 vs Harris-Stowe

Next Game

Opponent: Eastern Illinois

Eastern Illinois Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

10. Tennessee State

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 2-24

3-7 | 2-24 Overall Rank: 336th

336th Strength of Schedule Rank: 258th

258th Last Game: W 86-79 vs UT Southern

Next Game

Opponent: UT Martin

UT Martin Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28

11. Lindenwood (MO)

Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 2-25

2-8 | 2-25 Overall Rank: 339th

339th Strength of Schedule Rank: 280th

280th Last Game: L 100-45 vs Minnesota

Next Game