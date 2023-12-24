The Seattle Seahawks (7-7) will meet the Tennessee Titans (5-9) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at Nissan Stadium. The Seahawks are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under for the outing is 42 points.

There will be plenty of live betting opportunities this week when the Seahawks clash with the Titans. Before making any in-game bets, you'll want to check out the stats and trends that we highlight below.

Titans vs. Seahawks Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Titans have been winning seven times, have been losing six times, and have been knotted up one time at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Seahawks have led five times, have trailed five times, and have been knotted up four times.

Seattle's offense is averaging 5.8 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 5.1 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This year, the Titans have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in six games, lost the second quarter in six games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

In 14 games this season, the Seahawks have won the second quarter four times, lost eight times, and been knotted up two times.

Seattle's offense is averaging 4.9 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 7.5 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of 14 games this year, the Titans have won the third quarter six times, been outscored six times, and been knotted up two times.

The Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in six games this season, lost the third quarter in six games, and been tied in the third quarter in two games.

Offensively, Seattle is averaging 4.2 points in the third quarter (17th-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 5.3 points on average in the third quarter (21st-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

So far this season, the Titans have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in two games, been outscored in that quarter in eight games, and they've tied in that quarter in four games.

Looking at scoring in the fourth quarter, the Seahawks have won that quarter in five games and have lost that quarter in nine games.

Seattle's offense is averaging 4.6 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 7.6 points on average in that quarter.

Titans vs. Seahawks Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Titans have led after the first half in seven games this season. The team has been behind after the first half in seven games.

At the end of the first half, the Seahawks have led six times (3-3 in those games), have trailed seven times (3-4), and have been tied one time (1-0).

2nd Half

Out of 14 games this season, the Titans have been outscored in the second half 10 times (3-7 in those games) and have won the second half four times (2-2).

The Seahawks have won the second half in five games this season, been outscored in the second half in eight games, and been knotted up in the second half in one game.

Seattle's offense is averaging 8.9 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is giving up 12.9 points on average in the second half.

