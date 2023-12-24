How to Watch Titans vs. Seahawks on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 16
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Tennessee Titans (5-9) square off against the Seattle Seahawks (7-7) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2023.
We have more details below, including how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Seahawks vs. Titans
- When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: CBS
Titans Insights
- The Titans rack up 5.5 fewer points per game (18.4) than the Seahawks allow (23.9).
- The Titans rack up 293.7 yards per game, 70 fewer yards than the 363.7 the Seahawks allow.
- This year Tennessee averages 104 rushing yards per game, 23.3 fewer than Seattle allows (127.3).
- The Titans have 18 giveaways this season, while the Seahawks have 19 takeaways.
Titans Home Performance
- The Titans score 22.7 points per game at home (4.3 more than overall) and concede 19.1 at home (2.4 fewer than overall).
- The Titans pick up 314 yards per game at home (20.3 more than overall) and concede 315.4 at home (23.9 fewer than overall).
- At home, Tennessee picks up fewer passing yards (183.3 per game) than it does overall (189.7). But it also gives up fewer passing yards at home (213.9) than overall (226.4).
- The Titans pick up more rushing yards at home (130.7 per game) than they do overall (104), and concede fewer at home (101.6 per game) than overall (112.9).
- At home, the Titans successfully convert more third downs (35.5%) than they do overall (32.8%). They also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (29.3%) than overall (36.8%).
Titans Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|12/3/2023
|Indianapolis
|L 31-28
|CBS
|12/11/2023
|at Miami
|W 28-27
|ESPN
|12/17/2023
|Houston
|L 19-16
|CBS
|12/24/2023
|Seattle
|-
|CBS
|12/31/2023
|at Houston
|-
|FOX
|1/7/2024
|Jacksonville
|-
|-
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
