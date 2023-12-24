Titans vs. Seahawks: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 16
According to bookmakers, the Seattle Seahawks (7-7) are just 2.5-point favorites against the Tennessee Titans (5-9) on Sunday, December 24, 2023. The game's over/under has been listed at 41.5 points.
Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Seahawks as they ready for this matchup against the Titans. The Titans' recent betting insights and trends can be seen below before you wager on their matchup against Seahawks.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Titans vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Seattle Moneyline
|Tennessee Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Seahawks (-2.5)
|41.5
|-145
|+120
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Seahawks (-2.5)
|41.5
|-142
|+120
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 16 Odds
Tennessee vs. Seattle Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Titans vs. Seahawks Betting Insights
- Tennessee has six wins in 14 contests against the spread this year.
- Against the spread as 2.5-point underdogs or greater, the Titans are 5-5.
- Tennessee has seen five of its 14 games hit the over.
- Seattle has posted a 8-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- Against the spread as 2.5-point favorites or more, the Seahawks are 3-3.
- Six of Seattle's 14 games with a set total have hit the over (42.9%).
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.