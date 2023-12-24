Treylon Burks did not participate in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans' Week 16 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Burks' stats on this page.

Burks' season stats include 185 yards on 12 receptions (15.4 per catch) and zero touchdowns, plus four carries for 21 yards. He has been targeted 24 times.

Treylon Burks Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Illness

The Titans have listed five other receiviers on the injury report this week: Josh Whyle (FP/knee): 9 Rec; 94 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD DeAndre Hopkins (LP/nir - rest): 59 Rec; 919 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (LP/hand): 28 Rec; 370 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs Trevon Wesco (LP/shin): 1 Rec; 21 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Kyle Philips (DNP/hamstring): 13 Rec; 166 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 16 Injury Reports

Titans vs. Seahawks Game Info

Game Day: December 24, 2023

December 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Burks 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 24 12 185 48 0 15.4

Burks Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 3 2 18 0 Week 2 Chargers 4 3 76 0 Week 3 @Browns 6 1 5 0 Week 8 Falcons 2 0 0 0 Week 9 @Steelers 3 2 23 0 Week 14 @Dolphins 3 1 1 0 Week 15 Texans 3 3 62 0

