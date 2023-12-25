Our computer model predicts a victory for the Philadelphia Eagles when they play the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday, December 25 at 4:30 PM ET -- for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

The Eagles are totaling 25.6 points per game on offense this season (seventh in NFL), and they are surrendering 24.4 points per game (26th) on the defensive side of the ball. The Giants rank second-worst in total yards per game (261.7), but they've been better on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 24th in the NFL with 356.7 total yards allowed per contest.

Eagles vs. Giants Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Eagles by 13.5) Toss Up (43) Eagles 29, Giants 15

Eagles Betting Info

The Eagles have a 90.0% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Philadelphia has compiled a 6-5-3 record against the spread this season.

In Philadelphia's 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

Eagles games average 46.7 total points per game this season, 3.7 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Giants Betting Info

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 14.3% chance of a victory for the Giants.

New York has compiled a 5-8-1 record against the spread this season.

The Giants have been an underdog by 13.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

In New York's 14 contests this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Games involving the Giants this year have averaged 40.2 points per game, a 2.8-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Eagles vs. Giants 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Philadelphia 25.6 24.4 30.5 29.2 22 20.8 New York 13.5 24.1 10.2 18.8 16 28.1

