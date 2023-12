Who put up big numbers in the NBA yesterday? This piece gives you the players worth talking about, all in one place.

December 25 Points Leaders

Name Team Opponent Points Jalen Brunson Knicks Bucks 38 Damian Lillard Bucks Knicks 32 Giannis Antetokounmpo Bucks Knicks 32 Julius Randle Knicks Bucks 24 Khris Middleton Bucks Knicks 24 RJ Barrett Knicks Bucks 21 Immanuel Quickley Knicks Bucks 20 Brook Lopez Bucks Knicks 14 Bobby Portis Bucks Knicks 12 Isaiah Hartenstein Knicks Bucks 11

December 25 Rebounds Leaders

Name Team Opponent Rebounds Giannis Antetokounmpo Bucks Knicks 13 Julius Randle Knicks Bucks 9 Bobby Portis Bucks Knicks 9 Josh Hart Knicks Bucks 9 Isaiah Hartenstein Knicks Bucks 8 Pat Connaughton Bucks Knicks 7 RJ Barrett Knicks Bucks 6 Brook Lopez Bucks Knicks 6 Jalen Brunson Knicks Bucks 4 Malik Beasley Bucks Knicks 3

December 25 Assists Leaders

Name Team Opponent Assists Damian Lillard Bucks Knicks 8 Khris Middleton Bucks Knicks 6 Jalen Brunson Knicks Bucks 6 Giannis Antetokounmpo Bucks Knicks 6 Josh Hart Knicks Bucks 4 Donte DiVincenzo Knicks Bucks 4 Isaiah Hartenstein Knicks Bucks 4 Taj Gibson Knicks Bucks 3 Malik Beasley Bucks Knicks 2 Julius Randle Knicks Bucks 2

December 25 Blocks Leaders

Name Team Opponent Blocks Taj Gibson Knicks Bucks 3 Giannis Antetokounmpo Bucks Knicks 2 Brook Lopez Bucks Knicks 2 Isaiah Hartenstein Knicks Bucks 1 MarJon Beauchamp Bucks Knicks 0 Khris Middleton Bucks Knicks 0 Damian Lillard Bucks Knicks 0 Bobby Portis Bucks Knicks 0 Andre Jackson Bucks Knicks 0 Malik Beasley Bucks Knicks 0

December 25 Steals Leaders

Name Team Opponent Steals Josh Hart Knicks Bucks 2 Pat Connaughton Bucks Knicks 1 MarJon Beauchamp Bucks Knicks 1 Khris Middleton Bucks Knicks 1 Damian Lillard Bucks Knicks 1 Giannis Antetokounmpo Bucks Knicks 1 Andre Jackson Bucks Knicks 1 Brook Lopez Bucks Knicks 1 Julius Randle Knicks Bucks 1 RJ Barrett Knicks Bucks 1

December 25 3-Point Leaders

Name Team Opponent 3PM Khris Middleton Bucks Knicks 4 Damian Lillard Bucks Knicks 4 Julius Randle Knicks Bucks 2 Immanuel Quickley Knicks Bucks 2 Brook Lopez Bucks Knicks 2 RJ Barrett Knicks Bucks 2 Cameron Payne Bucks Knicks 1 Giannis Antetokounmpo Bucks Knicks 1 Pat Connaughton Bucks Knicks 1 Jalen Brunson Knicks Bucks 1

