Hawks vs. Bulls Injury Report Today - December 26
The Atlanta Hawks (12-17) have four players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to meet the Chicago Bulls (13-18) on Tuesday, December 26 at United Center, with the opening tip at 8:00 PM ET.
The Hawks head into this matchup following a 125-119 loss to the Grizzlies on Saturday. Trae Young's team-high 30 points paced the Hawks in the loss.
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jalen Johnson
|SF
|Out
|Wrist
|14.1
|7.3
|2.4
|Mouhamed Gueye
|PF
|Out
|Back
|0
|0
|0
|De'Andre Hunter
|SF
|Questionable
|Knee
|14.9
|4.1
|1.4
|AJ Griffin
|SF
|Questionable
|Personal
|2.5
|1
|0.3
Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today
Bulls Injuries: Lonzo Ball: Out For Season (Knee), Zach LaVine: Out (Foot), Torrey Craig: Out (Foot), Henri Drell: Questionable (Thumb), Onuralp Bitim: Questionable (Nose)
Hawks vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
