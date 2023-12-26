Nikola Vucevic is one of the players with prop bets available when the Atlanta Hawks and the Chicago Bulls play at United Center on Tuesday (tipping at 8:00 PM ET).

Hawks vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSE

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Hawks vs Bulls Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Clint Capela Props

PTS REB 12.5 (Over: -114) 11.5 (Over: +104)

Clint Capela's 12.0 points per game are 0.5 less than Tuesday's over/under.

He has collected 10.7 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (11.5).

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -114) 11.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: +104)

Tuesday's over/under for Vucevic is 19.5 points, 2.8 more than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 10.4 -- is 1.1 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

Vucevic has dished out 3.4 assists per game, which is 0.1 less than Tuesday's over/under.

Vucevic has connected on 1.1 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 25.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +104)

The 25.5-point total set for DeMar DeRozan on Tuesday is 3.2 more points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 0.7 less rebounds per game (3.8) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (4.5).

DeRozan's year-long assist average -- 5.4 per game -- is 1.1 assists lower than Tuesday's assist over/under (6.5).

