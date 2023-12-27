Will Luke Schenn Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 27?
Should you bet on Luke Schenn to find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes face off on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Luke Schenn score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2200 (Bet $10 to win $220.00 if he scores a goal)
Schenn stats and insights
- Schenn is yet to score through 15 games this season.
- In one game versus the Hurricanes this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Schenn has no points on the power play.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 108 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.6 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.
Schenn recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|16:37
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|12:57
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:33
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:49
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:25
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|15:10
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/9/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:28
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|19:55
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|11:59
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|15:52
|Away
|W 2-1
Predators vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
