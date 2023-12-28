Only one ASUN game is on Thursday's college basketball schedule. That matchup is the Georgetown Hoyas playing the Kennesaw State Owls at KSU Convocation Center.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

ASUN Women's Basketball Game Today

Date/Time TV Georgetown Hoyas at Kennesaw State Owls 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow ASUN games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!