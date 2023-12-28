Bradley County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Bradley County, Tennessee today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bradley County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gulf Breeze High School at Bradley Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Gulf Breeze, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.