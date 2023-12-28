Montgomery County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Montgomery County, Tennessee is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Montgomery County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Montgomery Central High School at Todd County Central High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Dover, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Big Sandy High School at Clarksville Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Dover, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
