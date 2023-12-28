Sumner County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Sumner County, Tennessee. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sumner County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at White House Heritage High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on December 28
- Location: White House, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.