The UT Martin Skyhawks (7-6, 0-0 OVC) travel to face the Tennessee State Tigers (7-6, 0-0 OVC) after dropping four consecutive road games. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

Tennessee State vs. UT Martin Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee

Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Tennessee State Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 41.6% the Skyhawks allow to opponents.

Tennessee State is 6-1 when it shoots better than 41.6% from the field.

The Tigers are the 208th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Skyhawks sit at 11th.

The 76.8 points per game the Tigers average are the same as the Skyhawks allow.

Tennessee State is 4-1 when scoring more than 81.2 points.

Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison

Tennessee State posts 86.4 points per game in home games, compared to 69.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 16.9 points per contest.

The Tigers surrender 62.6 points per game at home this year, compared to 80.7 away from home.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Tennessee State has performed better in home games this year, averaging 7.8 threes per game with a 36.8% three-point percentage, compared to 7.0 threes per game and a 29.0% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule