How to Watch Tennessee State vs. UT Martin on TV or Live Stream - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UT Martin Skyhawks (7-6, 0-0 OVC) travel to face the Tennessee State Tigers (7-6, 0-0 OVC) after dropping four consecutive road games. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023.
Tennessee State vs. UT Martin Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tennessee State Stats Insights
- The Tigers are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 41.6% the Skyhawks allow to opponents.
- Tennessee State is 6-1 when it shoots better than 41.6% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 208th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Skyhawks sit at 11th.
- The 76.8 points per game the Tigers average are the same as the Skyhawks allow.
- Tennessee State is 4-1 when scoring more than 81.2 points.
Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison
- Tennessee State posts 86.4 points per game in home games, compared to 69.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 16.9 points per contest.
- The Tigers surrender 62.6 points per game at home this year, compared to 80.7 away from home.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Tennessee State has performed better in home games this year, averaging 7.8 threes per game with a 36.8% three-point percentage, compared to 7.0 threes per game and a 29.0% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ Liberty
|L 74-52
|Liberty Arena
|12/16/2023
|Boyce
|W 117-59
|Gentry Complex
|12/19/2023
|@ Indiana State
|L 90-69
|Hulman Center
|12/28/2023
|UT Martin
|-
|Gentry Complex
|12/30/2023
|Little Rock
|-
|Gentry Complex
|1/4/2024
|@ Southern Indiana
|-
|Screaming Eagles Arena
