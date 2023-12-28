Thursday's game between the UT Martin Skyhawks (3-8) and Tennessee State Tigers (3-7) squaring off at Gentry Complex has a projected final score of 66-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UT Martin, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on December 28.

The Tigers won their most recent matchup 86-79 against UT Southern on Thursday.

Tennessee State vs. UT Martin Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee

Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tennessee State vs. UT Martin Score Prediction

Prediction: UT Martin 66, Tennessee State 59

Tennessee State Schedule Analysis

When the Tigers took down the Bryant Bulldogs, who are ranked No. 289 in our computer rankings, on November 26 by a score of 53-43, it was their best win of the season so far.

Tennessee State has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (two).

Tennessee State has three losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 42nd-most in the nation.

Tennessee State 2023-24 Best Wins

53-43 over Bryant (No. 289) on November 26

Tennessee State Leaders

Caitlin Anderson: 8.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 36.7 FG%

8.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 36.7 FG% Eboni Williams: 8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Sanaa' St. Andre: 10.7 PTS, 1.9 STL, 33.3 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28)

10.7 PTS, 1.9 STL, 33.3 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28) Zyion Shannon: 7.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.1 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20)

7.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.1 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20) Aaniya Webb: 5.6 PTS, 26.6 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (6-for-38)

Tennessee State Performance Insights

The Tigers average 53.1 points per game (338th in college basketball) while allowing 65.3 per outing (209th in college basketball). They have a -122 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 12.2 points per game.

The Tigers are scoring 62.8 points per game this year in home games, which is 19.3 more points than they're averaging in road games (43.5).

Tennessee State cedes 69.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 67.0 in away games.

