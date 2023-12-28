The UT Martin Skyhawks (7-6, 0-0 OVC) are 4.5-point underdogs as they attempt to end a four-game road slide when they take on the Tennessee State Tigers (7-6, 0-0 OVC) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Gentry Complex. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is 160.5.

Tennessee State vs. UT Martin Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Gentry Complex

Favorite Spread Over/Under Tennessee State -4.5 160.5

Tennessee State Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee State and its opponents have scored a combined total of more than 160.5 points two times this season (over eight games).

Tennessee State has an average total of 148.7 in its outings this year, 11.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Tigers are 1-7-0 against the spread this season.

Tennessee State has been the favorite in three games this season and won one (33.3%) of those contests.

The Tigers have played as a favorite of -200 or more twice this season and split those games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tennessee State has a 66.7% chance to win.

Tennessee State vs. UT Martin Over/Under Stats

Games Over 160.5 % of Games Over 160.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tennessee State 2 25% 76.8 161.9 71.8 153 146.6 UT Martin 5 55.6% 85.1 161.9 81.2 153 155.3

Additional Tennessee State Insights & Trends

Tennessee State went 8-11-0 ATS in conference games last season.

The 76.8 points per game the Tigers record are the same as the Skyhawks give up.

When Tennessee State totals more than 81.2 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

Tennessee State vs. UT Martin Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tennessee State 1-7-0 0-2 4-4-0 UT Martin 4-5-0 3-3 6-3-0

Tennessee State vs. UT Martin Home/Away Splits

Tennessee State UT Martin 5-0 Home Record 5-0 1-5 Away Record 2-5 0-1-0 Home ATS Record 0-1-0 0-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-3-0 86.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 97.4 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79 0-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-0-0 3-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-2-0

