The UT Martin Skyhawks' (3-8) OVC schedule includes Thursday's game against the Tennessee State Tigers (3-7) at Gentry Complex. It starts at 6:00 PM ET.

Tennessee State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tennessee State vs. UT Martin Scoring Comparison

  • The Skyhawks average just 1.4 fewer points per game (63.9) than the Tigers give up (65.3).
  • When it scores more than 65.3 points, UT Martin is 3-3.
  • Tennessee State is 2-3 when it gives up fewer than 63.9 points.
  • The Tigers record 53.1 points per game, 15.9 fewer points than the 69 the Skyhawks allow.
  • The Tigers are making 35.2% of their shots from the field, 6.8% lower than the Skyhawks concede to opponents (42%).

Tennessee State Leaders

  • Caitlin Anderson: 8.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 36.7 FG%
  • Eboni Williams: 8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)
  • Sanaa' St. Andre: 10.7 PTS, 1.9 STL, 33.3 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28)
  • Zyion Shannon: 7.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.1 FG%, 15 3PT% (3-for-20)
  • Aaniya Webb: 5.6 PTS, 26.6 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (6-for-38)

Tennessee State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ Akron L 55-49 James A. Rhodes Arena
12/15/2023 Eastern Kentucky L 79-69 Gentry Complex
12/21/2023 UT Southern W 86-79 Gentry Complex
12/28/2023 UT Martin - Gentry Complex
12/30/2023 Little Rock - Gentry Complex
1/4/2024 @ Southern Indiana - Screaming Eagles Arena

