How to Watch the Tennessee State vs. UT Martin Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The UT Martin Skyhawks' (3-8) OVC schedule includes Thursday's game against the Tennessee State Tigers (3-7) at Gentry Complex. It starts at 6:00 PM ET.
Tennessee State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tennessee State vs. UT Martin Scoring Comparison
- The Skyhawks average just 1.4 fewer points per game (63.9) than the Tigers give up (65.3).
- When it scores more than 65.3 points, UT Martin is 3-3.
- Tennessee State is 2-3 when it gives up fewer than 63.9 points.
- The Tigers record 53.1 points per game, 15.9 fewer points than the 69 the Skyhawks allow.
- The Tigers are making 35.2% of their shots from the field, 6.8% lower than the Skyhawks concede to opponents (42%).
Tennessee State Leaders
- Caitlin Anderson: 8.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 36.7 FG%
- Eboni Williams: 8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)
- Sanaa' St. Andre: 10.7 PTS, 1.9 STL, 33.3 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28)
- Zyion Shannon: 7.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.1 FG%, 15 3PT% (3-for-20)
- Aaniya Webb: 5.6 PTS, 26.6 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (6-for-38)
Tennessee State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Akron
|L 55-49
|James A. Rhodes Arena
|12/15/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|L 79-69
|Gentry Complex
|12/21/2023
|UT Southern
|W 86-79
|Gentry Complex
|12/28/2023
|UT Martin
|-
|Gentry Complex
|12/30/2023
|Little Rock
|-
|Gentry Complex
|1/4/2024
|@ Southern Indiana
|-
|Screaming Eagles Arena
