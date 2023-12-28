The UT Martin Skyhawks' (3-8) OVC schedule includes Thursday's game against the Tennessee State Tigers (3-7) at Gentry Complex. It starts at 6:00 PM ET.

Tennessee State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee

Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tennessee State vs. UT Martin Scoring Comparison

The Skyhawks average just 1.4 fewer points per game (63.9) than the Tigers give up (65.3).

When it scores more than 65.3 points, UT Martin is 3-3.

Tennessee State is 2-3 when it gives up fewer than 63.9 points.

The Tigers record 53.1 points per game, 15.9 fewer points than the 69 the Skyhawks allow.

The Tigers are making 35.2% of their shots from the field, 6.8% lower than the Skyhawks concede to opponents (42%).

Tennessee State Leaders

Caitlin Anderson: 8.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 36.7 FG%

8.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 36.7 FG% Eboni Williams: 8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Sanaa' St. Andre: 10.7 PTS, 1.9 STL, 33.3 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28)

10.7 PTS, 1.9 STL, 33.3 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28) Zyion Shannon: 7.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.1 FG%, 15 3PT% (3-for-20)

7.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.1 FG%, 15 3PT% (3-for-20) Aaniya Webb: 5.6 PTS, 26.6 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (6-for-38)

