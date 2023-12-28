The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-8, 0-0 OVC) will welcome in the Little Rock Trojans (6-7, 0-0 OVC) after winning three home games in a row. It begins at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tennessee Tech vs. Little Rock Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee

Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tennessee Tech Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles have shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points below the 45.9% shooting opponents of the Trojans have averaged.

Tennessee Tech is 4-2 when it shoots higher than 45.9% from the field.

The Trojans are the rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles rank 362nd.

The Golden Eagles average 9.4 fewer points per game (70.8) than the Trojans allow (80.2).

When it scores more than 80.2 points, Tennessee Tech is 3-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Tennessee Tech Home & Away Comparison

Tennessee Tech averages 78.5 points per game at home, and 64.3 on the road.

At home, the Golden Eagles allow 76.3 points per game. On the road, they give up 77.4.

Beyond the arc, Tennessee Tech sinks fewer 3-pointers away (5.3 per game) than at home (9), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (27.8%) than at home (37.8%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tennessee Tech Upcoming Schedule