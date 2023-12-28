Tennessee Tech vs. Little Rock: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 28
The Little Rock Trojans (6-7, 0-0 OVC) are only 1.5-point favorites as they attempt to end a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-8, 0-0 OVC) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Hooper Eblen Arena. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 153.5.
Tennessee Tech vs. Little Rock Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Cookeville, Tennessee
- Venue: Hooper Eblen Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Little Rock
|-1.5
|153.5
Golden Eagles Betting Records & Stats
- Tennessee Tech has combined with its opponent to score more than 153.5 points in three of 10 games this season.
- The average total for Tennessee Tech's games this season is 147.8 points, 5.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Tennessee Tech is 6-4-0 against the spread this season.
- Tennessee Tech has been chosen as underdogs in nine games this year and has walked away with the win two times (22.2%) in those games.
- The Golden Eagles have entered nine games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is 2-7 in those contests.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Tennessee Tech has a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Tennessee Tech vs. Little Rock Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 153.5
|% of Games Over 153.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Little Rock
|7
|53.8%
|78.8
|149.6
|80.2
|157.1
|153.4
|Tennessee Tech
|3
|30%
|70.8
|149.6
|76.9
|157.1
|141.6
Additional Tennessee Tech Insights & Trends
- The Trojans beat the spread 11 times in 18 OVC games last year.
- The Golden Eagles average 9.4 fewer points per game (70.8) than the Trojans allow their opponents to score (80.2).
Tennessee Tech vs. Little Rock Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Little Rock
|6-7-0
|3-2
|8-5-0
|Tennessee Tech
|6-4-0
|6-4
|5-5-0
Tennessee Tech vs. Little Rock Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Little Rock
|Tennessee Tech
|8-5
|Home Record
|11-5
|2-16
|Away Record
|4-11
|6-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-4-0
|9-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-7-0
|78.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|80.4
|73.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.7
|7-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-3-0
|11-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-5-0
