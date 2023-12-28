The Little Rock Trojans (1-10) travel to face the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-6) after dropping five consecutive road games. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

Tennessee Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Tennessee Tech vs. Little Rock Scoring Comparison

The Trojans score 13.6 fewer points per game (51.5) than the Golden Eagles allow (65.1).

The Golden Eagles put up 68.4 points per game, only 1.3 more points than the 67.1 the Trojans allow.

Tennessee Tech has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 67.1 points.

Little Rock is 1-6 when allowing fewer than 68.4 points.

This year the Golden Eagles are shooting 41.8% from the field, 3.2% lower than the Trojans give up.

The Trojans' 38.2 shooting percentage is 7.4 lower than the Golden Eagles have given up.

Tennessee Tech Leaders

Maaliya Owens: 15 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.3 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (31-for-78)

15 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.3 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (31-for-78) Reghan Grimes: 9.5 PTS, 42.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)

9.5 PTS, 42.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10) Anna Walker: 8.3 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 42.3 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39)

8.3 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 42.3 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39) Peyton Carter: 5.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (13-for-41)

5.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (13-for-41) Reagan Hurst: 7.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.5 FG%, 25 3PT% (6-for-24)

Tennessee Tech Schedule