The UT Martin Skyhawks (7-6, 0-0 OVC) travel to face the Tennessee State Tigers (7-6, 0-0 OVC) after dropping four road games in a row. It tips at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Tennessee State vs. UT Martin matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UT Martin vs. Tennessee State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee

Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UT Martin vs. Tennessee State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tennessee State Moneyline UT Martin Moneyline BetMGM Tennessee State (-4.5) 160.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Tennessee State (-4.5) 161.5 -196 +162 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UT Martin vs. Tennessee State Betting Trends

UT Martin has compiled a 5-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Skyhawks are 3-3 ATS this season when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Tennessee State has put together a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Tigers' 10 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

