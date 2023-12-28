UT Martin vs. Tennessee State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 28
Thursday's contest that pits the UT Martin Skyhawks (3-8) versus the Tennessee State Tigers (3-7) at Gentry Complex has a projected final score of 66-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UT Martin. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on December 28.
The Skyhawks are coming off of a 67-62 victory over Arkansas State in their last outing on Thursday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
UT Martin vs. Tennessee State Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UT Martin vs. Tennessee State Score Prediction
- Prediction: UT Martin 66, Tennessee State 59
UT Martin Schedule Analysis
- Against the Arkansas State Red Wolves on December 21, the Skyhawks notched their signature win of the season, a 67-62 road victory.
- UT Martin has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (two).
- The Tigers have tied for the 75th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation according to the RPI (two).
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
UT Martin 2023-24 Best Wins
- 67-62 on the road over Arkansas State (No. 156) on December 21
- 94-82 at home over Evansville (No. 341) on December 2
UT Martin Leaders
- Anaya Brown: 13.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.7 BLK, 44.4 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)
- Kenley McCarn: 15.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 40.5 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (22-for-68)
- Lexi Rubel: 8.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 49.3 FG%
- Norah Clark: 9.3 PTS, 49.4 FG%, 48.3 3PT% (14-for-29)
- Morgan Borgstadt: 7.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 42.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
UT Martin Performance Insights
- The Skyhawks are being outscored by 5.1 points per game, with a -56 scoring differential overall. They put up 63.9 points per game (219th in college basketball), and allow 69 per contest (275th in college basketball).
- The Skyhawks are putting up more points at home (68.6 per game) than on the road (60).
- UT Martin allows 65.6 points per game at home, and 71.8 away.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.