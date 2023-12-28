The UT Martin Skyhawks (7-6, 0-0 OVC) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to break a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Tennessee State Tigers (7-6, 0-0 OVC) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 160.5 points.

UT Martin vs. Tennessee State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Gentry Complex

Favorite Spread Over/Under Tennessee State -4.5 160.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Skyhawks Betting Records & Stats

UT Martin has played five games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 160.5 points.

UT Martin's outings this season have a 166.3-point average over/under, 5.8 more points than this game's total.

UT Martin's ATS record is 4-5-0 this season.

UT Martin has been chosen as underdogs in four games this year and has walked away with the win one time (25%) in those games.

This season, the Skyhawks have won one of their six games when they're the underdog by at least +165 on the moneyline.

UT Martin has an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

UT Martin vs. Tennessee State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 160.5 % of Games Over 160.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tennessee State 2 25% 76.8 161.9 71.8 153 146.6 UT Martin 5 55.6% 85.1 161.9 81.2 153 155.3

Additional UT Martin Insights & Trends

Against the spread in OVC games, the Tigers were 8-11-0 last year.

The Skyhawks put up an average of 85.1 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 71.8 the Tigers allow.

UT Martin has put together a 3-3 ATS record and a 7-3 overall record in games it scores more than 71.8 points.

UT Martin vs. Tennessee State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tennessee State 1-7-0 0-2 4-4-0 UT Martin 4-5-0 3-3 6-3-0

UT Martin vs. Tennessee State Home/Away Splits

Tennessee State UT Martin 5-0 Home Record 5-0 1-5 Away Record 2-5 0-1-0 Home ATS Record 0-1-0 0-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-3-0 86.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 97.4 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.0 0-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-0-0 3-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-2-0

