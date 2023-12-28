The Tennessee State Tigers (3-7) take on the UT Martin Skyhawks (3-8) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday in OVC play.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UT Martin Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee

Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other OVC Games

UT Martin vs. Tennessee State Scoring Comparison

The Skyhawks' 63.9 points per game are only 1.4 fewer points than the 65.3 the Tigers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 65.3 points, UT Martin is 3-3.

Tennessee State has a 2-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.9 points.

The 53.1 points per game the Tigers put up are 15.9 fewer points than the Skyhawks allow (69.0).

This year the Tigers are shooting 35.2% from the field, 6.8% lower than the Skyhawks concede.

UT Martin Leaders

Anaya Brown: 13.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.7 BLK, 44.4 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

13.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.7 BLK, 44.4 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) Kenley McCarn: 15.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 40.5 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (22-for-68)

15.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 40.5 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (22-for-68) Lexi Rubel: 8.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 49.3 FG%

8.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 49.3 FG% Norah Clark: 9.3 PTS, 49.4 FG%, 48.3 3PT% (14-for-29)

9.3 PTS, 49.4 FG%, 48.3 3PT% (14-for-29) Morgan Borgstadt: 7.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 42.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UT Martin Schedule