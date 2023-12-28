How to Watch the UT Martin vs. Tennessee State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 28
The Tennessee State Tigers (3-7) take on the UT Martin Skyhawks (3-8) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday in OVC play.
UT Martin Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UT Martin vs. Tennessee State Scoring Comparison
- The Skyhawks' 63.9 points per game are only 1.4 fewer points than the 65.3 the Tigers allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 65.3 points, UT Martin is 3-3.
- Tennessee State has a 2-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.9 points.
- The 53.1 points per game the Tigers put up are 15.9 fewer points than the Skyhawks allow (69.0).
- This year the Tigers are shooting 35.2% from the field, 6.8% lower than the Skyhawks concede.
UT Martin Leaders
- Anaya Brown: 13.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.7 BLK, 44.4 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)
- Kenley McCarn: 15.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 40.5 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (22-for-68)
- Lexi Rubel: 8.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 49.3 FG%
- Norah Clark: 9.3 PTS, 49.4 FG%, 48.3 3PT% (14-for-29)
- Morgan Borgstadt: 7.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 42.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
UT Martin Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|Freed-Hardeman
|W 69-41
|Skyhawk Arena
|12/16/2023
|South Dakota
|L 80-74
|Skyhawk Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Arkansas State
|W 67-62
|First National Bank Arena
|12/28/2023
|@ Tennessee State
|-
|Gentry Complex
|12/30/2023
|@ Tennessee Tech
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|1/4/2024
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|Skyhawk Arena
