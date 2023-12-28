Wayne County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Wayne County, Tennessee and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wayne County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Coffee County Central High School at Wayne County High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Vidalia, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cincinnati Country Day School at Wayne County High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Gulf Breeze, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
