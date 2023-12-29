Friday's game features the East Carolina Pirates (7-5) and the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-5) squaring off at Minges Coliseum (on December 29) at 7:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-68 win for East Carolina.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

East Tennessee State vs. East Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Minges Coliseum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

East Tennessee State vs. East Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: East Carolina 73, East Tennessee State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for East Tennessee State vs. East Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: East Carolina (-5.4)

East Carolina (-5.4) Computer Predicted Total: 140.5

East Carolina is 5-6-0 against the spread this season compared to East Tennessee State's 5-5-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Pirates are 5-6-0 and the Buccaneers are 5-5-0.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

East Tennessee State Performance Insights

The Buccaneers are outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game, with a +43 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.1 points per game (273rd in college basketball) and allow 67.5 per outing (103rd in college basketball).

East Tennessee State grabs 39.8 rebounds per game (60th in college basketball), compared to the 38.8 of its opponents.

East Tennessee State makes 1.6 more threes per contest than the opposition, 7.8 (147th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.2.

East Tennessee State has committed 11.3 turnovers per game (130th in college basketball), 1.9 fewer than the 13.2 it forces (99th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.