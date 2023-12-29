The East Carolina Pirates (7-5) play the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

East Tennessee State vs. East Carolina Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

East Tennessee State Stats Insights

The Buccaneers have shot at a 39.1% rate from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points less than the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Pirates have averaged.

East Tennessee State has put together a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.6% from the field.

The Pirates are the rebounding team in the nation, the Buccaneers rank 30th.

The Buccaneers put up just 2.4 more points per game (71.1) than the Pirates give up (68.7).

East Tennessee State has put together a 6-2 record in games it scores more than 68.7 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

East Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison

East Tennessee State scores 78.2 points per game at home, and 63.3 away.

At home the Buccaneers are conceding 59.2 points per game, 14.6 fewer points than they are away (73.8).

At home, East Tennessee State sinks 8 treys per game, 1.2 more than it averages on the road (6.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (29%) than away (28.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

East Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule