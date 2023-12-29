The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-5) take on the East Carolina Pirates (7-5) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Minges Coliseum. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the East Carolina vs. East Tennessee State matchup.

East Tennessee State vs. East Carolina Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

East Tennessee State vs. East Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total East Carolina Moneyline East Tennessee State Moneyline

East Tennessee State vs. East Carolina Betting Trends

East Tennessee State is 5-5-0 ATS this year.

The Buccaneers are 3-2 ATS this year when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

East Carolina has compiled a 5-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

Pirates games have hit the over five out of 11 times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.