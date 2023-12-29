East Tennessee State vs. East Carolina December 29 Tickets & Start Time
The East Carolina Pirates (6-5) will play the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (6-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.
East Tennessee State vs. East Carolina Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
East Tennessee State Players to Watch
- Quimari Peterson: 13.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jaden Seymour: 11.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ebby Asamoah: 16.2 PTS, 4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jadyn Parker: 6.3 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Karon Boyd: 7.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
East Carolina Players to Watch
- RJ Felton: 16 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Brandon Johnson: 14.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ezra Ausar: 14.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Bobby Pettiford: 9.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaden Walker: 6.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
East Tennessee State vs. East Carolina Stat Comparison
|East Carolina Rank
|East Carolina AVG
|East Tennessee State AVG
|East Tennessee State Rank
|204th
|74.1
|Points Scored
|71.8
|250th
|173rd
|70.4
|Points Allowed
|67.3
|101st
|204th
|36.2
|Rebounds
|39.3
|78th
|75th
|10.7
|Off. Rebounds
|11.5
|39th
|238th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|8.4
|102nd
|259th
|12.3
|Assists
|11.6
|295th
|78th
|10.5
|Turnovers
|12.1
|208th
