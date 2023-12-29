The Atlanta Hawks, Jalen Johnson included, take on the Sacramento Kings on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last game, a 118-113 loss versus the Bulls, Johnson tallied 10 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

With prop bets in place for Johnson, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Jalen Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 13.9 13.5 Rebounds 7.5 7.4 6.8 Assists -- 2.5 2.6 PRA -- 23.8 22.9 PR -- 21.3 20.3 3PM 0.5 1.1 1.1



Jalen Johnson Insights vs. the Kings

Johnson is responsible for attempting 5.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.4 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 3.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.1 per game.

Johnson's opponents, the Kings, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 28th, averaging 103.2 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 104.6 per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams.

The Kings give up 117.9 points per contest, 22nd-ranked in the league.

Conceding 43.8 rebounds per game, the Kings are the 16th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Kings are the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 27.2 assists per contest.

The Kings are the 11th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Johnson vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/4/2023 4 2 1 1 0 0 0 11/23/2022 16 8 2 1 0 0 1

