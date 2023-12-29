Our computer model predicts the Iowa State Cyclones will take down the Memphis Tigers on Friday, December 29 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Memphis vs. Iowa State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Memphis (+10.5) Over (57.5) Iowa State 34, Memphis 25

AAC Predictions This Week

Memphis Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 24.4% chance to win.

The Tigers' ATS record is 4-6-1 this year.

The teams have hit the over in nine of the Tigers' 11 games with a set total.

The average over/under for Memphis games this season is 1.6 more points than the point total of 57.5 for this outing.

Iowa State Betting Info (2023)

The Cyclones have an 80.0% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Cyclones have covered the spread six times in 11 games.

The Cyclones have seen five of its 11 games go over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 57.5 points, 13 more than the average point total for Iowa State games this season.

Tigers vs. Cyclones 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Iowa State 26.3 21.7 23.5 20.7 29 22.7 Memphis 39.7 29 38.8 31.5 43.2 25

