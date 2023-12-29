The Iowa State Cyclones are 6.5-point favorites as they hit the field against the Memphis Tigers in the Liberty Bowl on December 29, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN. The total has been set at 57.5 points for this matchup.

Memphis vs. Iowa State game info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Memphis, Florida

Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Memphis vs. Iowa State statistical matchup

Iowa State Memphis 358.2 (90th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 452.3 (26th) 349.3 (40th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 422.7 (111th) 129.9 (98th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 150.8 (76th) 228.3 (62nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 301.4 (13th) 11 (12th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (45th) 19 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (29th)

Iowa State leaders

Seth Henigan has 28 touchdown passes and nine interceptions in 12 games, completing 66.4% of his throws for 3,516 yards (293 per game).

Henigan also has rushed for 247 yards and four TDs.

On the ground, Blake Watson has scored 14 touchdowns and accumulated 1,045 yards (87.1 per game).

In the passing game, Watson has scored three touchdowns, with 50 catches for 463 yards.

Roc Taylor has 61 receptions for 981 yards (81.8 per game) and four touchdowns in 12 games.

Memphis leaders

To go along with his 2,674 passing yards and 63.5% completion percentage this season, Rocco Becht has connected on 20 touchdowns against eight interceptions.

In addition to the numbers he's put up in the passing game, Becht has also chipped in 67 rushing yards and three touchdowns in 12 games.

Jaylin Noel has been an asset for the Cyclones, racking up 741 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 60 receptions.

In 12 games, Jayden Higgins has turned 67 targets into 44 catches, 769 yards and five touchdowns for the Cyclones.

