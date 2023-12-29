The Iowa State Cyclones are solid favorites (-7) in this season's Liberty Bowl, where they will meet the Memphis Tigers. The game begins at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN from Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Florida. The over/under is set at 57.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Iowa State vs. Memphis matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Memphis vs. Iowa State Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Memphis vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa State Moneyline Memphis Moneyline BetMGM Iowa State (-7) 57.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Iowa State (-6.5) 57.5 -240 +195 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Memphis vs. Iowa State Betting Trends

Memphis is 4-6-1 ATS this year.

The Tigers have won their only game this season when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.

Iowa State is 6-5-0 ATS this season.

The Cyclones have covered the spread when playing as at least 7-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

