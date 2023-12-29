The Iowa State Cyclones are 9.5-point favorites as they enter a showdown against the Memphis Tigers in the Liberty Bowl on December 29, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN. The game has a point total of 57.5.

Iowa State is averaging 26.3 points per game on offense (74th in the FBS), and ranks 36th on defense with 21.7 points allowed per game. Memphis' offense has been thriving, piling up 39.7 points per contest (seventh-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 93rd by allowing 29 points per game.

Memphis vs. Iowa State Game Info

Game Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Iowa State vs Memphis Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Iowa State -9.5 -110 -110 57.5 -110 -110 -350 +275

Memphis Recent Performance

The Tigers are really playing poorly of late offensively, accumulating 444.7 yards per game in their past three games (-15-worst in college football). Defensively, they are conceding 433.3 (106th-ranked).

In their past three games, the Tigers are scoring 41 points per game (11th-best in college football), and allowing 32.3 (-54-worst).

In its past three games, Memphis has thrown for 327 yards per game (15th-best in the nation), and given up 261.3 in the air (-75-worst).

The Tigers are gaining 117.7 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-55-worst in college football), and conceding 172 per game (-29-worst).

The Tigers have covered the spread twice and are 2-1 overall over their last three contests.

Memphis' past three games have all hit the over.

Week 18 AAC Betting Trends

Memphis Betting Records & Stats

Memphis is 4-6-1 against the spread this year.

The Tigers have been an underdog by 9.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

The teams have hit the over in nine of Memphis' 11 games with a set total.

Memphis has been the underdog in three games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

Memphis has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +275 moneyline set for this game.

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan has racked up 3,516 yards on 66.4% passing while collecting 28 touchdown passes with nine interceptions this season. He's also run for 247 yards with four scores.

Blake Watson's team-high 1,045 rushing yards have come on 177 carries, with 14 touchdowns. He also leads the team with 463 receiving yards (38.6 per game) on 50 catches with three touchdowns.

Sutton Smith has been given 59 carries and totaled 283 yards with two touchdowns.

Roc Taylor's 981 receiving yards (81.8 yards per game) are a team high. He has 61 receptions on 98 targets with four touchdowns.

DeMeer Blankumsee has put up an 825-yard season so far with six touchdowns. He's caught 51 passes on 83 targets.

Greg Rubin has collected 2.5 sacks to pace the team, while also recording two TFL and 42 tackles.

Chandler Martin is the team's tackle leader this year. He's collected 81 tackles, 10 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions.

Cameron Smith has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 47 tackles and three passes defended to his name.

