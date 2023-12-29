The Detroit Red Wings welcome in the Nashville Predators on Friday, December 29, with the Predators having won three consecutive road games.

Red Wings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Predators vs Red Wings Additional Info

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators' total of 109 goals conceded (3.1 per game) is 18th in the league.

With 108 goals (3.1 per game), the Predators have the NHL's 15th-ranked offense.

In their last 10 games, the Predators have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Predators have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) over that stretch.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Filip Forsberg 35 16 22 38 39 27 63.6% Ryan O'Reilly 35 14 15 29 13 29 52.6% Roman Josi 35 7 21 28 24 9 - Gustav Nyquist 35 6 17 23 20 7 41.7% Colton Sissons 35 11 9 20 8 15 50.6%

Red Wings Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Red Wings are giving up 119 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 27th in NHL action.

The Red Wings' 123 total goals (3.5 per game) rank third in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Red Wings have gone 2-8-0 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Red Wings have allowed 40 goals (four per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) during that time.

Red Wings Key Players