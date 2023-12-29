How to Watch the Predators vs. Red Wings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Red Wings welcome in the Nashville Predators on Friday, December 29, with the Predators having won three consecutive road games.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tune in to watch the Red Wings and Predators square off on ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO.
Red Wings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Predators vs Red Wings Additional Info
|Red Wings vs Predators Odds/Over/Under
|Red Wings vs Predators Prediction
|Red Wings vs Predators Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Wings vs Predators Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators' total of 109 goals conceded (3.1 per game) is 18th in the league.
- With 108 goals (3.1 per game), the Predators have the NHL's 15th-ranked offense.
- In their last 10 games, the Predators have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Predators have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) over that stretch.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Filip Forsberg
|35
|16
|22
|38
|39
|27
|63.6%
|Ryan O'Reilly
|35
|14
|15
|29
|13
|29
|52.6%
|Roman Josi
|35
|7
|21
|28
|24
|9
|-
|Gustav Nyquist
|35
|6
|17
|23
|20
|7
|41.7%
|Colton Sissons
|35
|11
|9
|20
|8
|15
|50.6%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Red Wings are giving up 119 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 27th in NHL action.
- The Red Wings' 123 total goals (3.5 per game) rank third in the league.
- In their past 10 games, the Red Wings have gone 2-8-0 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Red Wings have allowed 40 goals (four per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) during that time.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alex DeBrincat
|35
|16
|18
|34
|15
|17
|41.2%
|Dylan Larkin
|29
|12
|17
|29
|15
|16
|53.5%
|Lucas Raymond
|35
|10
|16
|26
|15
|15
|25%
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|34
|7
|19
|26
|13
|8
|-
|Moritz Seider
|35
|5
|17
|22
|15
|13
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.