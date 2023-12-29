Vanderbilt vs. Fairleigh Dickinson December 29 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Vanderbilt Commodores (9-1) play the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-9) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Vanderbilt vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Vanderbilt Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Vanderbilt Players to Watch
- Jordyn Cambridge: 13.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 4.5 AST, 4.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sacha Washington: 15.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Jordyn Oliver: 6.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Iyana Moore: 9.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Madison Greene: 7.2 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch
- Abby Conklin: 9.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Teneisia Brown: 10.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Lilly Parke: 7.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Bella Toomey: 3.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nickie Carter: 4.8 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.