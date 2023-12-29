The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-10) will try to end a six-game road losing streak at the Vanderbilt Commodores (11-1) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Vanderbilt Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network +

Vanderbilt vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Scoring Comparison

The Knights score an average of 52.8 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 58.1 the Commodores allow.

When it scores more than 58.1 points, Fairleigh Dickinson is 2-2.

Vanderbilt is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 52.8 points.

The Commodores average 72.3 points per game, 9.0 more points than the 63.3 the Knights give up.

Vanderbilt is 10-0 when scoring more than 63.3 points.

Fairleigh Dickinson is 2-9 when giving up fewer than 72.3 points.

The Commodores shoot 42.2% from the field, only 1% higher than the Knights concede defensively.

The Knights make 34.3% of their shots from the field, 4.1% lower than the Commodores' defensive field-goal percentage.

Vanderbilt Leaders

Jordyn Cambridge: 15.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 4.3 STL, 39.6 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (21-for-57)

15.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 4.3 STL, 39.6 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (21-for-57) Sacha Washington: 14.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.3 STL, 1.9 BLK, 55.4 FG%

14.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.3 STL, 1.9 BLK, 55.4 FG% Jordyn Oliver: 6.3 PTS, 61.8 FG%

6.3 PTS, 61.8 FG% Iyana Moore: 8.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 31.6 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (10-for-46)

8.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 31.6 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (10-for-46) Khamil Pierre: 5.7 PTS, 41.2 FG%

