Auburn vs. Maryland: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Music City Bowl
In this season's Music City Bowl, the Auburn Tigers are the favorites, but by less than a field goal (-2.5), over the Maryland Terrapins. Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee will act as host on December 30, 2023, starting at 2:00 PM ETand airing on ABC. The over/under for the contest is 49.5 points.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Auburn vs. Maryland matchup in this article.
Auburn vs. Maryland Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- City: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Auburn vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Auburn Moneyline
|Maryland Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Auburn (-2.5)
|49.5
|-125
|+105
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Auburn (-2.5)
|49.5
|-130
|+108
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Auburn vs. Maryland Betting Trends
- Auburn has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
- The Tigers have an ATS record of 3-3 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season.
- Maryland is 5-6-0 ATS this year.
- The Terrapins have covered the spread once this year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
Auburn & Maryland 2023 Futures Odds
|Auburn
|To Win the SEC
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|Maryland
|To Win the Big Ten
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.