The No. 19 Memphis Tigers (10-2) aim to continue a five-game winning streak when they host the Austin Peay Governors (7-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at FedExForum. The game airs on ESPN+.

Austin Peay vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Austin Peay Stats Insights

Austin Peay has put together a 6-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.1% from the field.

The Tigers are the rebounding team in the country, the Governors rank 163rd.

The Governors score 5.7 fewer points per game (67.1) than the Tigers allow (72.8).

Austin Peay has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 72.8 points.

Austin Peay Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Austin Peay is averaging 12.7 more points per game at home (73.5) than on the road (60.8).

At home the Governors are allowing 57.5 points per game, 12.2 fewer points than they are on the road (69.7).

At home, Austin Peay drains 9.5 treys per game, 3.2 more than it averages on the road (6.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (36.5%) than away (31.4%).

