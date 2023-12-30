How to Watch Austin Peay vs. Memphis on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The No. 19 Memphis Tigers (10-2) aim to continue a five-game winning streak when they host the Austin Peay Governors (7-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at FedExForum. The game airs on ESPN+.
Austin Peay vs. Memphis Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
- Central Arkansas vs Missouri (3:00 PM ET | December 30)
- Bellarmine vs High Point (7:00 PM ET | December 30)
- Florida Atlantic vs FGCU (7:00 PM ET | December 30)
Austin Peay Stats Insights
- Austin Peay has put together a 6-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.1% from the field.
- The Tigers are the rebounding team in the country, the Governors rank 163rd.
- The Governors score 5.7 fewer points per game (67.1) than the Tigers allow (72.8).
- Austin Peay has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 72.8 points.
Austin Peay Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 Austin Peay is averaging 12.7 more points per game at home (73.5) than on the road (60.8).
- At home the Governors are allowing 57.5 points per game, 12.2 fewer points than they are on the road (69.7).
- At home, Austin Peay drains 9.5 treys per game, 3.2 more than it averages on the road (6.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (36.5%) than away (31.4%).
Austin Peay Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|@ Southern Illinois
|W 70-68
|Banterra Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Western Kentucky
|L 65-64
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|12/22/2023
|Ohio
|W 71-67
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Memphis
|-
|FedExForum
|1/4/2024
|@ Bellarmine
|-
|Freedom Hall
|1/6/2024
|@ Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
