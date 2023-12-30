The No. 19 Memphis Tigers (10-2) aim to continue a five-game winning streak when they host the Austin Peay Governors (7-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at FedExForum. The game airs on ESPN+.

Austin Peay vs. Memphis Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Austin Peay Stats Insights

  • Austin Peay has put together a 6-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.1% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the rebounding team in the country, the Governors rank 163rd.
  • The Governors score 5.7 fewer points per game (67.1) than the Tigers allow (72.8).
  • Austin Peay has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 72.8 points.

Austin Peay Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Austin Peay is averaging 12.7 more points per game at home (73.5) than on the road (60.8).
  • At home the Governors are allowing 57.5 points per game, 12.2 fewer points than they are on the road (69.7).
  • At home, Austin Peay drains 9.5 treys per game, 3.2 more than it averages on the road (6.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (36.5%) than away (31.4%).

Austin Peay Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 @ Southern Illinois W 70-68 Banterra Center
12/16/2023 @ Western Kentucky L 65-64 E. A. Diddle Arena
12/22/2023 Ohio W 71-67 F&M Bank Arena
12/30/2023 @ Memphis - FedExForum
1/4/2024 @ Bellarmine - Freedom Hall
1/6/2024 @ Eastern Kentucky - Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena

