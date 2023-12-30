Saturday's game at F&M Bank Arena has the Austin Peay Governors (6-7) taking on the Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-7) at 3:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 70-57 victory, as our model heavily favors Austin Peay.

The Governors head into this game following a 66-56 loss to SFA on Thursday.

Austin Peay vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee

Austin Peay vs. Miami (OH) Score Prediction

Prediction: Austin Peay 70, Miami (OH) 57

Other ASUN Predictions

Austin Peay Schedule Analysis

The Governors' signature victory this season came against the Kentucky Wildcats, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 137) in our computer rankings. The Governors took home the 68-63 win on the road on November 14.

Austin Peay has two losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 30th-most in the country.

The Governors have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country (four).

Austin Peay 2023-24 Best Wins

68-63 on the road over Kentucky (No. 137) on November 14

57-55 at home over New Mexico State (No. 178) on December 20

78-63 over UMKC (No. 255) on November 24

60-49 over Chicago State (No. 356) on November 25

Austin Peay Leaders

Briah Hampton: 2.0 PTS, FG%

2.0 PTS, FG% Anala Nelson: 10.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)

10.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14) Shamarre Hale: 11.2 PTS, 56.5 FG%

11.2 PTS, 56.5 FG% Cur'Tiera Haywood: 9.7 PTS, 48.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (20-for-40)

9.7 PTS, 48.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (20-for-40) Abby Cater: 11.4 PTS, 57.7 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)

Austin Peay Performance Insights

The Governors average 65.8 points per game (192nd in college basketball) while allowing 64.2 per contest (191st in college basketball). They have a +21 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.6 points per game.

At home, the Governors are averaging 5.5 more points per game (67.3) than they are on the road (61.8).

Austin Peay is surrendering 66.7 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 2.7 more points than it is allowing on the road (64.0).

