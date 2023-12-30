The No. 19 Memphis Tigers (10-2) are heavily favored (-20.5) to continue a five-game win streak when they host the Austin Peay Governors (7-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at FedExForum. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The point total for the matchup is set at 140.5.

Austin Peay vs. Memphis Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Memphis -20.5 140.5

Governors Betting Records & Stats

Austin Peay and its opponents have scored more than 140.5 combined points just once this season.

Austin Peay has had an average of 131.4 points scored in its games so far this season, 9.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Austin Peay has a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Austin Peay has won in two of the eight contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.

The Governors have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +1400.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Austin Peay has a 6.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Austin Peay vs. Memphis Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Memphis 7 70% 79.2 146.3 72.8 137.1 148.1 Austin Peay 1 10% 67.1 146.3 64.3 137.1 136.5

Additional Austin Peay Insights & Trends

The Governors' 67.1 points per game are 5.7 fewer points than the 72.8 the Tigers give up.

Austin Peay vs. Memphis Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 20.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Memphis 5-5-0 0-2 7-3-0 Austin Peay 6-4-0 0-0 2-8-0

Austin Peay vs. Memphis Home/Away Splits

Memphis Austin Peay 5-0 Home Record 5-1 3-1 Away Record 1-5 1-4-0 Home ATS Record 2-1-0 3-1-0 Away ATS Record 3-2-0 83.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.5 78.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.8 4-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 0-3-0 3-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 1-4-0

