Can we expect Belmont to lock up a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Belmont ranks

Record MVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-4 1-0 NR NR 49

Belmont's best wins

In its best win of the season, which took place on November 10, Belmont defeated the Georgia Bulldogs (No. 66 in the RPI) by a score of 76-50. In the win over Georgia, Kendal Cheesman dropped a team-high 28 points. Tessa Miller came through with 17 points.

Next best wins

71-57 at home over Middle Tennessee (No. 73/RPI) on December 3

70-51 at home over Lipscomb (No. 118/RPI) on December 6

83-61 over Northwestern (No. 166/RPI) on November 25

65-54 on the road over Kennesaw State (No. 176/RPI) on December 17

69-61 at home over UIC (No. 183/RPI) on December 30

Belmont's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-2 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Bruins are 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories, but also tied for the 45th-most losses.

Based on the RPI, Belmont has four wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Belmont plays the 21st-hardest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Bruins' upcoming schedule includes 11 games against teams with worse records and eight games versus teams with records above .500.

As far as Belmont's upcoming schedule, it has 19 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Belmont's next game

Matchup: Belmont Bruins vs. Illinois State Redbirds

Belmont Bruins vs. Illinois State Redbirds Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

