Saturday's MVC slate includes the Belmont Bruins (6-3) against the UIC Flames (6-3), at 5:00 PM ET.

Belmont vs. UIC Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

Belmont Players to Watch

Tessa Miller: 13.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Tuti Jones: 12.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Jailyn Banks: 13.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Kilyn McGuff: 11.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Kendal Cheesman: 11.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK

UIC Players to Watch

Keke Rimmer: 11.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaida McCloud: 9.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Danyel Middleton: 9.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Dais'Ja Trotter: 13.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Makiyah Williams: 12.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

