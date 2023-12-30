Saturday's game that pits the Auburn Tigers (9-2) versus the Chattanooga Mocs (8-4) at Neville Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 84-65 in favor of Auburn, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on December 30.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Chattanooga vs. Auburn Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Neville Arena

Chattanooga vs. Auburn Score Prediction

Prediction: Auburn 84, Chattanooga 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Chattanooga vs. Auburn

Computer Predicted Spread: Auburn (-19.7)

Auburn (-19.7) Computer Predicted Total: 149.3

Auburn has a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season compared to Chattanooga, who is 4-6-0 ATS. The Tigers are 3-6-0 and the Mocs are 5-5-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Chattanooga Performance Insights

The Mocs are outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game, with a +133 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.9 points per game (75th in college basketball) and give up 68.8 per contest (124th in college basketball).

The 39.8 rebounds per game Chattanooga accumulates rank 59th in college basketball, 6.0 more than the 33.8 its opponents grab.

Chattanooga hits 10.8 three-pointers per game (eighth-most in college basketball), 2.8 more than its opponents.

Chattanooga has committed 11.5 turnovers per game (153rd in college basketball) while forcing 10.8 (288th in college basketball).

